Ahead of New Year 2023, IMD predicts snowfall in 5 districts of Himachal Pradesh

Ahead of New Year, a large number of tourists are rushing to Himachal Pradesh, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has expressed the possibility of snowfall around 29 December in five districts of the state. As per the IMD's forecast, rain and snow may occur around 29 December or after that in Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, and Shimla districts.
Ahead of New Year, a large number of tourists are rushing to Himachal Pradesh, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has expressed the possibility of snowfall around 29 December in five districts of the state. As per the IMD's forecast, rain and snow may occur around 29 December or after that in Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, and Shimla districts.
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the officers to ensure foolproof arrangements to facilitate the tourists visiting the state.
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the officers to ensure foolproof arrangements to facilitate the tourists visiting the state.
The Chief Minister asked the Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with the senior officers of the state government for making adequate arrangements for the smooth flow of tourists into the State.
The Chief Minister asked the Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with the senior officers of the state government for making adequate arrangements for the smooth flow of tourists into the State.
The Himachal CM also urged the tourists visiting the state to follow Covid-19 protocol and wear face masks as a precautionary measure.
The Himachal CM also urged the tourists visiting the state to follow Covid-19 protocol and wear face masks as a precautionary measure.
Separately, dense to very dense fog swept over parts of the country's north and northwest in the past few days. A severe cold wave gripped the region with temperatures plummeting in several towns and cities.
Separately, dense to very dense fog swept over parts of the country's north and northwest in the past few days. A severe cold wave gripped the region with temperatures plummeting in several towns and cities.
In Delhi, dense fog lowered visibility to 50 metres in some areas, affecting road and rail traffic on Monday.
In Delhi, dense fog lowered visibility to 50 metres in some areas, affecting road and rail traffic on Monday.
The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius -- three notches below normal.
The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius -- three notches below normal.
Biting cold conditions and dense fog were reported in several parts of Punjab and Haryana, with Narnaul being the coldest in the region at 2.4 degrees Celsius.
Biting cold conditions and dense fog were reported in several parts of Punjab and Haryana, with Narnaul being the coldest in the region at 2.4 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, Hisar recorded a piercing cold as the minimum temperature plunged to 2.5 degrees Celsius. Ambala recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius, Karnal 6.8 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 6.6 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 5.5 degrees Celsius, and Sirsa 5.2 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, Hisar recorded a piercing cold as the minimum temperature plunged to 2.5 degrees Celsius. Ambala recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius, Karnal 6.8 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 6.6 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 5.5 degrees Celsius, and Sirsa 5.2 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 6 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 8.8 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 3.6 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 6 degrees Celsius, and Gurdaspur 4.5 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 6 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 8.8 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 3.6 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 6 degrees Celsius, and Gurdaspur 4.5 degrees Celsius.
Intense cold conditions and fog affected normal life in parts of Rajasthan, with sub-zero temperatures being recorded in Sikar's Fatehpur.
Intense cold conditions and fog affected normal life in parts of Rajasthan, with sub-zero temperatures being recorded in Sikar's Fatehpur.
During the last 24 hours, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions was observed at isolated places in northern parts of the state, the weather office said.
During the last 24 hours, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions was observed at isolated places in northern parts of the state, the weather office said.
Very dense fog also occurred in isolated areas. Bathinda in Punjab and Bikaner in Rajasthan reported zero visibility, while it dropped to 50 metres and below at Ambala, Hisar, Amritsar, Patiala, Ganganagar, Churu, and Bareilly.
Very dense fog also occurred in isolated areas. Bathinda in Punjab and Bikaner in Rajasthan reported zero visibility, while it dropped to 50 metres and below at Ambala, Hisar, Amritsar, Patiala, Ganganagar, Churu, and Bareilly.
Foggy conditions will persist in these areas over the next few days, the weather forecasting agency said.
Foggy conditions will persist in these areas over the next few days, the weather forecasting agency said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.