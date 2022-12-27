Ahead of New Year 2023, IMD predicts snowfall in 5 districts of Himachal Pradesh

Ahead of New Year, a large number of tourists are rushing to Himachal Pradesh, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has expressed the possibility of snowfall around 29 December in five districts of the state. As per the IMD's forecast, rain and snow may occur around 29 December or after that in Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, and Shimla districts.

