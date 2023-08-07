Keeping in view the introduction of important bills this week, including no-confidence motion, the Bhartiya Janata Party issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House from August 7 to August 11.

The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government is likely to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, ie August 8 and 9 in the Lok Sabha. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply on August 10.

The no-confidence motion moved by the opposition parties belonging to I.N.D.I.A was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last week.

No-confidence motion

The weeks of protest by the opposition for a detailed discussion on violence in Manipur yielded no results on ground. That's why the opposition had given notice for the no-confidence motion. The opposition is demanding detailed discussion on Manipur issue, and a statement from the Prime Minister.

On July 26, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gave the notice for no-confidence motion on behalf of the opposition parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) alliance.After the motion was admitted, the Speaker said that the day and time of the debate will be decided later.

On the no-confidence motion, the government has said that it is ready for debate on the no-confidence motion. It is worth noting that the monsoon session will conclude on August 11.