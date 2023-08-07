Ahead of no-confidence motion, BJP issues whip to Lok Sabha MPs from 7-11 August1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 06:35 AM IST
BJP issues whip to Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House for no-confidence motion debate from August 7 to 11
Keeping in view the introduction of important bills this week, including no-confidence motion, the Bhartiya Janata Party issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House from August 7 to August 11.
