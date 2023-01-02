Ahead of panchayat polls, TMC launches new campaign ‘Didir Suraksha Kavach'

Just like ‘Duare Sarkar’ (government at doorstep), an outreach programme of the state government, the objective of the new campaign is to connect with the people through the party’s programme.
Ahead of the West Bengal panchayat polls which is due this year, the ruling Trinamool Congress on 2 January launched a new campaign "Didir Suraksha Kavach" to reach out to the people.
The campaign was launched by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the presence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and state president Subrata Bakshi.
While addressing a press conference, Abhishek Banerjee said, "The party will start the campaign on January 11 and will continue with it for 60 days. Our party workers will reach out to the people across the state and ensure that everyone can avail of the welfare schemes of the state government."
"Around 3.5 lakh party workers will reach out to around 10 crore people of the state. It is being done so that no one is left out. The ‘Duare Sarkar’ campaign of the state government will continue," Mamata Banerjee said.
To ensure welfare of people of Bengal, this revolutionary protective shield covers 15 GoWB schemes, as per the party's statement.
Banerjee, while speaking on TMC’s vision as it completed 25 years on January 1, said the party aims at a "united India and a strengthened federal structure".
The Panchayat Elections will be crucial as it is being seen as a litmus test for both- the TMC and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
BJP that has BJP managed to win 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general election, the Mamata Banerjee party returned to power in the 2021 assembly polls for the third time in a row with a sweeping majority.
