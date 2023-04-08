Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Hyderabad issues traffic advisory. Check here5 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 06:15 AM IST
- ‘Commuters are requested to note the traffic restrictions/diversions in view of visit of Prime Minister of India to Hyderabad ,’ the traffic police said in a tweet
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana on Saturday to flag off several projects including the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, the Hyderabad traffic police has issued advisories regarding restrictions in vehicular movements.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×