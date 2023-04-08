Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana on Saturday to flag off several projects including the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, the Hyderabad traffic police has issued advisories regarding restrictions in vehicular movements.

"Commuters are requested to note the traffic restrictions/diversions in view of visit of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India to Hyderabad tomorrow i.e., on 08-04-2023," it said in a tweet.

𝟏.𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐬/𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐀𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝:

Road stretch starting from

1. Monappa Junction – CTO Junction - St. John Rotary – Sangeeth X Road- Chilkalguda Junction.

2. M G Road – RP Road- SP Road.

𝟐. 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝:

Due to heavy movement of vehicles carrying party activists/citizens attending public meeting, heavy traffic congestion is expected at below mentioned junctions.

Monappa (Rajiv Gandhi Statue) – Greenlands – Prakashnagar – Rasoolpura – CTO - Plaza - SBH– YMCA – St. John Rotary – Sangeeth X Road– Alugadda Bavi – Mettuguda – Chilkalguda – Brook Bond – Tivoli – Balamrai- Sweekar Upkar – Secunderabad Club – Trimulgherry – Tadbund – Central Point.

Citizens are requested to avoid travelling in the vicinity of above junctions.

𝟑. 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜.

1. Tivoli X Roads to Plaza X Road and vice versa.

2. SBH X Roads to Sweekar Upkar junction and vice versa.

𝟒. 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬.

General passengers intending to travel by trains from Secunderabad Railway Station are requested to start early to reach Railway station in time.

𝟓. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐤𝐚𝐥𝐠𝐮𝐝𝐚 𝐣𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞.

Entry of General Passengers/vehicles is restricted in to Secunderabad Railway Station from entry point at Chilkalguda junction. Passengers intended to travel from platforms 1 to 8 are appealed to enter into Secunderabad Railway Station from main entrance leading to Platform No. 1. Since vehicles movements are restricted from St. Johns Rotary-Sangeeth Junction - Rethifile T Junction and Chilkalguda Junction passengers are requested to use Clock Tower - Passport Office - Rezimental Bazar Main Road to reach Main Entrance of Secunderabad Railway Station.

𝐃𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐏𝐎𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐏𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐈𝐂:

𝟏.𝐓𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 /𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬)

a) From Punjagutta to Secunderabad Railway Station take route from Panjagutta – Khairtabad Junction – IMAX Rotary – Telugu thalli flyover – Lower Tank bund – RTC X Road – Musheerabad X Road – Gandhi Hospital – Chilakalguda X Road – Platform No.10 entry to Secunderabad Railway Station and vice-versa.

b) Secunderabad Railway Station – Old Gandhi X Roads –Monda Market -Ghasmandi – Bible House – Karbala Maidan – Tankbund and vice-versa.

c) Secunderabad Railway Station – Clock Tower – Patny – Bible House – Karbala Maidan – Tankbund and vice-versa.

d) Uppal – Tarnaka – Alugaddabavi – Chilkalguda X Road – Secunderabad Railway Station and vice-versa.

e) Do not use roads from Secunderabad Railway Station to Patny – Paradise Junction – Begumpet – Punjagutta as they will be congested.

𝟐. 𝐓𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐲 (𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐢𝐯 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐢) 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 (𝐎𝐑𝐑) 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐭 𝐎𝐑𝐑 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐑𝐑 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝟕) 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐭 𝐚𝐭

a) Medchal ORR Gate (6) – Kompally – Suchitra – Balanagar – Moosapet– Erragadda – SR Nagar – Ameerpet, if you wish to travel towards City Centre (Ameerpet).

b) Keesara ORR Gate – Kushaiguda – ECIL – Moulali – Nacharam – Uppal, if you wish to travel towards Uppal.

c) Public coming from Karimnagar can take route from Tirumalagiri X Road – Left turn AS Rao Nagar – ECIL – Moulai – Tarnaka to enter city.

d) To go to Karimnagar or return from Karimnagar avoid Tirumulgiri X Road – JBS route, instead use ORR from Gachibowli/ Patancheruvu/ Medchal/ Keesara / Ghatkesar etc to reach your destination.

𝟑. 𝐓𝐨 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐔𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐚

a) Use road from Uppal – Ramanthapur – Amberpet – Himayathnagar – Khairtabad Junction – Punjagutta.

b) Don’t use road between Uppal – Tarnaka – Rail Nilayam, as it will be heavily congested.

𝟒. Traffic coming from Tarnaka/Mettuguda towards Panjagutta/Ameerpet side will be diverted at Sangeet X Roads towards Chilkalguda - Musheerabad - Kavadiguda - Lower tank bund - Iqbal Minar - Lakdikapul towards Panjagutta/Ameerpet

𝟓. Traffic coming from Panjagutta/Ameerpet side towards Tarnaka/Uppal will be diverted at Panjagutta towards Khairtabad - Nirankari - Old PS Saifabad - Iqbal Minar - Telugu talli fly over - Lower Tankbund - Kavadiguda - Musheerabad - Chilkalguda rotary - Mettuguda towards Tarnaka/Uppal.

𝟔. Traffic coming from Medchal/Balanagar towards Secunderabad will be diverted at Bowenpally X Roads towards Dairy farm road - Holy Family Church - Trimulgherry - RK Puram - Neredmet - Malkajgiri - Mettuguda towards Secunderabad.

𝟕. Traffic coming from Karkhana/Trimulgherry towards SBH-Patny will be diverted at Trimulgherry X Roads towards RK Puram - Neredmet - Malkajgiri - Mettuguda towards Secunderabad.

