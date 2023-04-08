Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Hyderabad issues traffic advisory. Check here

𝟓. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐤𝐚𝐥𝐠𝐮𝐝𝐚 𝐣𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞.

Entry of General Passengers/vehicles is restricted in to Secunderabad Railway Station from entry point at Chilkalguda junction. Passengers intended to travel from platforms 1 to 8 are appealed to enter into Secunderabad Railway Station from main entrance leading to Platform No. 1. Since vehicles movements are restricted from St. Johns Rotary-Sangeeth Junction - Rethifile T Junction and Chilkalguda Junction passengers are requested to use Clock Tower - Passport Office - Rezimental Bazar Main Road to reach Main Entrance of Secunderabad Railway Station.