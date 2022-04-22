Amid heightened security arrangements, two days ahead of the state hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his very first visit since the abrogation of the special status of erstwhile state and its bifurcation in August 2019, one security force jawan has been killed, and four others have been injured in an ongoing encounter in the Sunjwan area of Jammu on Friday. The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh told news agency ANI, "one security force jawan was martyred and four jawans were injured in the encounter. We had cordoned off the area at night."

