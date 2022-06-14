PM Narendra Modi will participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai at around 6 PM
Mumbai traffic police has issued advisory as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the city today, June 14. PM Modi will be visiting Maharashtra on Tuesday wherein he will be inaugurating Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu, Pune, and will inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai.
At around 6 PM, PM Narendra Modi will participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, the Prime Minister's office informed. PM Modi will also be inaugurating the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. Jal Bhushan has been the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra since 1885.
As a result, some roads leading to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) will remain closed while traffic on some roads will be diverted, Mumbai Traffic Police official said.
"In view of VVIP movement on June 14, 2022, traffic arrangements have been made for security purposes.
Citizens are requested to take alternate routes. We regret the inconvenience caused," Mumbai Police wrote.
Ahead of PM Modi's visit today; Mumbai traffic police advisory:
No entry
1. The shall be no entry to all kinds of vehicles moving through BKC Connector MCA, Ground, Close gate No. 3, ONGC Bldg chowk towards Jio World Center, American Consulate, Trident Hotel and towards Kurla through MTNL Junction.
2. There shall be no entry to the vehicle traffic moving through Kurla Razzak Junction, MTNL Junction, Platina Junction, Trident Junction towards Jio World Center, and BKC Connector.
Optional routes
1. Vehicle traffic moving through MCA Close Gate No. 3, ONGC Bldg. Chowk. Trident Hotel, Sofitel, and American Consulate shall take the right turn from ONGC Bldg and proceed through Videsh Bhavan, Ambani School Parking, and through Tata communication building, MTNL. Junction towards Kurla.
2. Vehicle traffic moving through MCA Close gate No. 3, ONGC Bldg chowk, through American consulate towards Jio World Center shall take right turn from American School and proceed towards Trident and Sofitel Hotel.
3. Vehicular traffic moving from Kurla Razzak Junction, MTNL, Platina Junction, Signature Sunteck, and through Jio World center towards BKC Connector shall take the right turn at American School Ambani School parking and left turn from ONGC Bldg to proceed towards BKC connector Bridge and NSC Junction.
All these traffic regulations will remain in force between 4 PM and 8 PM. Besides the heightened security at the BKC, additional police personnel will be deployed on various roads
