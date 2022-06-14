At around 6 PM, PM Narendra Modi will participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, the Prime Minister's office informed. PM Modi will also be inaugurating the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. Jal Bhushan has been the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra since 1885.