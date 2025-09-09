Ahead of PM Modi's Himachal visit, Nerchowk’s Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College receives bomb threat

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the flood situation, a bomb threat was reported at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College in Nerchowk, prompting authorities to launch an evacuation operation on Tuesday.

Evacuation underway in Nerchowk Officials confirmed that students, staff, and patients were being evacuated from the medical college as a precautionary measure. Security personnel have cordoned off the premises while a search operation is underway to trace any suspicious objects.

The threat comes amid heightened security in the region due to Prime Minister Modi's scheduled visit. Local police and disaster response teams have been placed on high alert.

PM Modi to review flood damage in Himachal and Punjab Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi took to X (formerly Twitter), assuring citizens of the Centre’s full support to states grappling with the aftermath of severe floods and landslides.

“The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour,” Modi wrote before leaving Delhi.

During his day-long visit, the Prime Minister is expected to conduct an aerial survey of flood-hit areas, beginning with Himachal Pradesh before travelling to Punjab. He will later visit Gurdaspur to meet affected residents and interact with officials from the NDRF, SDRF, and Aapda Mitra teams. A comprehensive review meeting will also be held to assess relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Fire tenders deployed after bomb threat at Delhi’s Maulana Azad Medical College In a separate incident, a bomb threat was received at Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) on Tuesday, according to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

Officials said the threat call was received around 12 p.m., after which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the site as a precaution. Other security and emergency agencies were also alerted, and a thorough verification of the premises is currently underway.