Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Bhopal schools announce closure and exam postponements1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 06:56 AM IST
Schools in Bhopal to remain closed due to Prime Minister Modi's visit and possible traffic disruptions. However, the Education Department has not officially declared a holiday.
Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Bhopal on Monday, where he will participate in the BJP workers' Mahakumbh event, a majority of schools in the city will be shut.
As per the state's BJP president, V. D. Sharma, approximately 10 lakh party members are anticipated to assemble at Bhopal's Jamboree Maidan, where PM Modi will impart his strategy for securing victory in the forthcoming Assembly elections.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!