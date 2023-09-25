Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Bhopal schools announce closure and exam postponements

Schools in Bhopal to remain closed due to Prime Minister Modi's visit and possible traffic disruptions. However, the Education Department has not officially declared a holiday.

Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Bhopal on Monday, where he will participate in the BJP workers' Mahakumbh event, a majority of schools in the city will be shut. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some schools have also decided to postpone exams, considering potential difficulties for students in reaching school due to heavy traffic and road diversions.

As reported by Dainik Bhaskar, parents have been notified of these changes through SMS and WhatsApp messages over the past two days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, it's worth noting that the Education Department has not officially declared a holiday, with DEO Anjani Kumar stating that there has been no directive to close schools.

Mint could not independently confirm the development.

As per the report, a significant number of schools situated in the BHEL area will not be in session on Monday. Vasundhara Sharma, spokesperson for St. Xavier School, explained that the primary event involving Prime Minister Modi is in close proximity to St. Xavier School, making it extremely challenging to conduct regular classes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Message shared to parents on WhatsApp.

Several other private schools in the vicinity have also opted to keep their doors closed. Decisions in this regard have been made independently by the school authorities, and many of them declined to comment further on the matter.

Numerous schools had scheduled exams starting from September 25, but these have been rescheduled. Principals have communicated this information to parents through messages, assuring that the exams will be rescheduled and conducted at a later date.

Meanwhile, government schools have not issued any messages or notifications to their students, and they will continue their regular operations without any changes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a significant public rally in Madhya Pradesh, which is gearing up for upcoming elections.

As per the state's BJP president, V. D. Sharma, approximately 10 lakh party members are anticipated to assemble at Bhopal's Jamboree Maidan, where PM Modi will impart his strategy for securing victory in the forthcoming Assembly elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

