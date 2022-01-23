OPEN APP
Ahead of polls, 6.60 lakh litres of liquor seized in Punjab
Punjab Elections 2022: Ahead of  assembly elections, the surveillance teams on Sunday seized 6.60 lakh litres of liquor worth 2 crore, the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab informed. 

The enforcement teams have also recovered psychotropic substances worth 44.49 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash of 16 lakhs.

Punjab will go to polls in single phase on February 20.    

 

 

 

 

