Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Ahead of polls, 6.60 lakh litres of liquor seized in Punjab

Ahead of polls, 6.60 lakh litres of liquor seized in Punjab

Liquor seized in Punjab (representational image)
1 min read . 08:19 PM IST Livemint

  • The enforcement teams have also recovered psychotropic substances worth 44.49 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash of 16 lakhs

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Punjab Elections 2022: Ahead of  assembly elections, the surveillance teams on Sunday seized 6.60 lakh litres of liquor worth 2 crore, the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab informed. 

Punjab Elections 2022: Ahead of  assembly elections, the surveillance teams on Sunday seized 6.60 lakh litres of liquor worth 2 crore, the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab informed. 

The enforcement teams have also recovered psychotropic substances worth 44.49 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash of 16 lakhs.

The enforcement teams have also recovered psychotropic substances worth 44.49 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash of 16 lakhs.

Punjab will go to polls in single phase on February 20.    

Punjab will go to polls in single phase on February 20.    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!