Ahead of polls, 6.60 lakh litres of liquor seized in Punjab

Ahead of polls, 6.60 lakh litres of liquor seized in Punjab1 min read . 08:19 PM IST
- The enforcement teams have also recovered psychotropic substances worth 44.49 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash of ₹16 lakhs
Punjab Elections 2022: Ahead of assembly elections, the surveillance teams on Sunday seized 6.60 lakh litres of liquor worth ₹2 crore, the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab informed.
The enforcement teams have also recovered psychotropic substances worth 44.49 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash of ₹16 lakhs.
Punjab will go to polls in single phase on February 20.
