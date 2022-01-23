Ahead of polls, 6.60 lakh litres of liquor seized in Punjab

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Punjab Elections 2022: Ahead of assembly elections, the surveillance teams on Sunday seized 6.60 lakh litres of liquor worth ₹2 crore, the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab informed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The enforcement teams have also recovered psychotropic substances worth 44.49 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash of ₹16 lakhs.

Punjab will go to polls in single phase on February 20.

