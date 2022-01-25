Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday once again pitched for “one nation, one election" and "one nation, one voters' list" as he felt continuous election cycle hurts development work.

He also expressed concern over low voting percentage, especially in urban areas considered educated and prosperous.

During an an interaction with party workers from across the country, PM Modi said that everyone from citizens to members of different political parties should think over low polling.

He said it is seen that urban areas, which are considered educated and prosperous, have low polling, and that their residents discuss elections on social media but don't go to vote.

The prime minister asked the BJP's "panna pramukhs" and other ground workers to work to ensure 75% polling in every election.

He pushed for discussion on "one nation, one election" and "one nation, one voters' list" and said let different point of views emerge.

This comes ahead of elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

He has been pushing for holding Lok Sabha and state assembly polls simultaneously, saying frequent polls hamper development works and make people impute political motives every step of a government.

On the National Voters' Day, held to mark the Election Commission's foundation in 1950, Modi praised the poll watchdog and noted it enjoys wide support from different political parties and institution.

The EC also enjoys powers like issuing notices and transferring officers, that its counterparts in other democracies do not, he said, noting that the makers of the Constitution knew that a lively democracy was possible only when there is a strong and unbiased electoral process.

In his address, Modi also urged BJP workers to run campaign with people's participation against malnutrition so that a healthy India emerges by 2047, the centenary year of its independence.

(With inputs from PTI)

