As the Punjab assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday announced the names of three more candidates for the impending Punjab Assembly polls.

The Mayawati-led party is going to contest the Punjab polls in an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Kuldip Singh Lubana will be fielded from Jalandhar North, while Kamaljit Chawla will contest the polls from Dinanagar, a statement issued by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) said.

Harmohan Sandhu will be the party nominee from Chamkaur Sahib, it added.

The BSP has so far announced the names of 17 candidates for the Punjab polls, the statement said.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the BSP will field candidates in 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD.

While the Punjab Assembly polls are due early next year, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday announced if his party comes to power then the deputy chief minister will be from SAD's alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

"A deputy CM will be from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) if SAD-BSP alliance comes to power in the next Assembly elections in Punjab," Badal said.

As part of the seat-sharing agreement, out of the total 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, SAD will contest 97 seats while BSP will field its candidates in 20 constituencies.

Punjab is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.