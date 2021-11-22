The AK-203 assault rifles deal, which may be signed during the visit, would be taken up for discussion in the special Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting to be held on Tuesday, the report says
NEW DELHI :
With Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled to visit India from December 5, a high-level Defence Ministry meeting would be held on Tuesday to discuss the finalisation of the over ₹5,000 crore deal with Russia to manufacture 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.
