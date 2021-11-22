Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ahead of Putin's India visit, DAC to discuss AK-203 deal in high-level meeting

The Russian designed AK-203 will be made in a factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh
1 min read . 08:48 PM IST ANI

The AK-203 assault rifles deal, which may be signed during the visit, would be taken up for discussion in the special Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting to be held on Tuesday, the report says

NEW DELHI : With Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled to visit India from December 5, a high-level Defence Ministry meeting would be held on Tuesday to discuss the finalisation of the over 5,000 crore deal with Russia to manufacture 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

The AK-203 assault rifles deal, which may be signed during the visit, would be taken up for discussion in the special defence acquisition council meeting to be held on Tuesday, defence sources told ANI.

The Russian designed AK-203 will be made in a factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

The deal had been agreed upon between the two sides a few years ago and now the last major issue would be resolving the issues on the transfer of technology, they said.

Of the 7.5 lakh rifles to be acquired by the Indian Army, the first 70,000 will include Russian made components as the transfer of technology slowly happens.

These will be delivered to the army 32 months after the production process begins.

