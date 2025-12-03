Ahead of Vladimir Putin’s visit, Russian parliament clears major military logistics pact with India

The lower house of the Russian parliament, State Duma, on 2 December ratified a key military pact with India ahead of President Vladimir Putin's state visit to New Delhi, which is set to commence from tomorrow, 4 December.

Signed on February 18 by India and Russia, the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistic Support (RELOS) agreement, was sent to Duma last week for ratification by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

“Our relations with India are strategic and comprehensive, and we value them. We understand that today's ratification of the agreement is another step toward reciprocity and, of course, the development of our relations,” Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of State Duma, said in the house, as per a PTI report.

What is the RELOS Agreement? The RELOS agreement sets the procedure for sending military formations, warships and military aircraft of Russia to India and vice versa, and the organisation of their mutual logistical support.

The agreement regulates dispatch of troops and equipment, and their logistics.

The established procedure will be used during joint exercises, training, humanitarian aid, disaster relief efforts after natural and man-made disasters, and in other cases as agreed. In a note posted on the Duma website, the Russian Cabinet of Ministers said the ratification “will facilitate mutual use of the two countries' airspace and port calls by Russian and Indian warships”.

It added that RELOS “will strengthen military cooperation between the two countries”.

Vladimir Putin on two-day state visit to India Putin will make a two-day visit to India, where he is expected to meet President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and discuss a number of issues including trade and defense, and further strategic bilateral ties.

The state visit to India will be from December 4-5, and he will attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit and hold talks with Modi. Murmu will also receive Putin and host a banquet in his honour.

This visit will mark Putin's first visit to India since 2021. The two leaders last met in person on September this year in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

Earlier, the Kremlin said both sides are expected to adopt a joint statement and sign a "wide range of interdepartmental and business agreements" following the talks between the leaders. The two sides are also likely to focus on deepening cooperation in areas of civil nuclear energy, as per reports.