Ahead of Rajya Sabha election, Kapil Sibal, Chidambaram, 39 others win unopposed

In the Upper House, the DMK's current strength of 10 would continue to be unaltered and AIADMK representation is set to slide to 4 MPs from 5 members. With Chidambaram's election, the Congress party would have a member from Tamil Nadu in the Rajya Sabha after a long gap. In 2016, Chidambaram was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra and his term ends on July 4.