Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar achieves this massive feat2 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 09:11 PM IST
The Income Tax Department has once again recognised Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as India's ‘highest taxpayer’.
One of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, has once again been recognised by the Income Tax authorities as the nation's "highest taxpayer". The Income Tax Department awarded Akshay with an honorary certificate, which has been making the rounds online.