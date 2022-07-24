One of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, has once again been recognised by the Income Tax authorities as the nation's "highest taxpayer". The Income Tax Department awarded Akshay with an honorary certificate, which has been making the rounds online.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera on your watchlist? See how it has performed so far

For a long time, Akshay Kumar has been ranked among the top taxpayers in the nation. In 2017, Akshay was known to have paid Rs. 29.5 crores in taxes, placing him at number 10 on Forbes' list of the highest paid celebrities. Since then, both his income and the amount of taxes he pays to the government have multiplied many times over. Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan were at the top of the list that year for tax payments of 70 and 44 crores respectively.

Also Read: Bollywood now has a big rival within India. It is making more money

In the August 11 film "Raksha Bandhan," which stars Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay, the two will appear together onscreen. The film, which was written and directed by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, is a collaboration between Cape Of Good Films, Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Alka Hiranandani. The filming was finished in Delhi in October of the previous year.

Also Read: Abu Azmi questions acceptability of ‘nudity’ after Ranveer Singh's photoshoot

It is significant to remember that on this day in 1860, the current style of income tax was first adopted. Nitin Gupta, the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, spoke electronically to stakeholders and taxpayers on the occasion of the 163rd Income Tax Day, "22.4% of the returns were processed on the same day and 75% within the 30 days of their filing during the financial year 2021-22, and the during the same year the department has issued refunds of around 2.24 lakh crores."

Also Read: Rajamouli on his next dream project and Bollywood vs south film industry

The "Faceless Assessment" initiative has completely digitalized the life cycle of tax returns, from filing them to processing, scrutiny, assessment, and appeal. This has greatly accelerated the processing of returns and the issuance of refunds, according to Gupta.

The anonymous programmes have been deployed all around the nation, and about 2.8 lakh evaluations have been completed using peer-reviewed techniques. There have been 386,000 cases with orders.

(With agency inputs)