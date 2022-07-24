Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar achieves this massive feat

It is significant to remember that on this day in 1860, the current style of income tax was first adopted. Nitin Gupta, the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, spoke electronically to stakeholders and taxpayers on the occasion of the 163rd Income Tax Day, "22.4% of the returns were processed on the same day and 75% within the 30 days of their filing during the financial year 2021-22, and the during the same year the department has issued refunds of around 2.24 lakh crores."