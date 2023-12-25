Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Ahead of Ram Temple inauguration, PM Modi to inaugurate Ayodhya Airport, hold roadshow on THIS date. Details here

Ahead of Ram Temple inauguration, PM Modi to inaugurate Ayodhya Airport, hold roadshow on THIS date. Details here

Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a roadshow and address a public meeting after inaugurating an airport in Ayodhya.

PM Modi to inaugurate Ayodhya Airport, hold roadshow on 30 December

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow and address a public meeting after inaugurating an airport in the temple town of Ayodhya on December 30, officials said on Sunday.

He will also inaugurate the redeveloped railway station in Ayodhya. The airport will be inaugurated ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22.

According to an official, the roadshow will cover a distance of about 15 km between the airport and the railway station and pass through Dharam Path, Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Ram Path, Tedhi Bazaar and Mohabra intersection.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar told PTI, "The prime minister will inaugurate the Ayodhya airport first and then he will move to the railway station in a roadshow."

At the railway station, he will flag off Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains. The prime minister will then return to the airport by road and address a public meeting there.

Also Read: Planning to visit Ayodhya for Ram Temple inauguration? Mandir official warns 'do not come to...'

On the route of the roadshow, cultural programmes will be staged at 51 places and sages and sants will bless the prime minister.

The first flight to Ayodhya is scheduled to reach at 11.20 am after taking off from Delhi at 10 am.

Also Read: Ram Temple consecration ceremony: Sonia Gandhi, Kharge, among Congress leaders receive invitation; unlikely to attend

The prime minister will also lay the foundation of a five-kilometer-long flyover between the railway station to the airport.

Modi is also expected to visit the famed Hanuman Garhi Temple.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.