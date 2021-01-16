New Delhi: Delhi 's Traffic Police has issued an advisory about the traffic arrangements put in place before the Republic Day Parade rehearsal. The restrictions will be implemented in order to ensure a smooth parade.

The rehearsals will start from 17 January and will go on till 21 January. The parade will go from Vijay Chowk up to 'C' Hexagon, crossing on Rajpath and India Gate.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agrawal claimed that in order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of parade on Rajpath, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic crossings at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 9 am to 12 pm on the rehearsal days.

Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic, he said.

"Because of diverted traffic, congestion is likely to take place on these roads. Motorists are requested to have patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of Traffic Police personnel deployed at all intersections," Agrawal said.

"People are requested to plan their journey to avoid inconvenience," he said.

For commuters travelling from north to south corridor and vice versa, the advisory suggested routes that include Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, I.P. flyover, Rajghat, Lajpat Rai Marg, Mathura road, Bhairon road, Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung road, Mother Teresa Crescent, Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Commuters moving from east to west corridor and vice-versa can opt for Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Lodhi Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung road, Chadgi Ram Akhara via IP College and Mall road via Azadpur and Punjabi Bagh.

From east to southwest, commuters have been suggested to take ring road via Vande Matram Marg and vice versa while those in South Avenue can take Dara Shikoh Road via Hukmi Mai Road - South Sunken Road through R.P Bhawan and reach North/South block.

Commuters from North Avenue have been asked to take Brassy Avenue via North Sunken Road through R P Bhawan and reach North/South Block. Motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going to New Delhi and beyond have been suggested to take Sardar Patel Marg via Mother Teresa Crescent – Roundabout RML – Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street –Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi/New Delhi, the advisory stated.

Further, the advisory claimed the buses from south side moving towards Central Secretariat will be curtailed at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, Chanakyapuri, Tyagraj Marg, Krishna Menon Marg and Maulana Azad Road.

Buses going to New Delhi Railway Station have also been suggested to take the route via Sardar Patel Marg, Simon Boliver Marg, Upper Ridge Road, Shankar Road and Park Street/Mandir Marg.

