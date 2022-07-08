Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to inaugurate the Deoghar airport, constructed across 657 acres at a cost of ₹401 crore, on the same day
NEW DELHI :Ahead of Shravani Mela, low cost carrier IndiGo announced that they will start flight services between Kolkata-Deoghar from 12 July.
The move comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to inaugurate the Deoghar airport, constructed across 657 acres at a cost of ₹401 crore, on the same day.
The Shravani Mela is set to kick off from next week. The IndiGo's flights will be helpful for several devotees who visit Deoghar from all across the nation during this time to pay their respects at Baba Baidyanath Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas.
The new Deoghar airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes, besides a 5,130 square feet terminal building and six check-in counters that can cater to 200 passengers at a time.
IndiGo, in a statement, said, "In line with its commitment to enhance domestic connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading airline, today announced the launch of its 74th domestic and 99th overall destination. The airline will commence exclusive flights between Kolkata-Deoghar, effective July 12, 2022."
The new service, to be available four days in a week, will enhance connectivity in the region, it maintained.
Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce Deoghar as the 74th destination on the 6E network. These new flights will enhance connectivity and significantly reduce transit time between Kolkata and Deoghar, from 7.5 hrs to less than 1.25 hrs.
“The increased access to Deoghar -- home to Baba Baidyanath Temple, Trikuta Parvata, Rama Krishna Mission Vidyapith and Naulakha Mandir -- will also boost religious tourism in the region."