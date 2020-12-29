Ahead of talks with govt, protesting farmers defer proposed tractor march

On Monday, farmer leaders agreed to a govt proposal for holding the next round of talks on the new agricultural laws on Dec 30, but remained firm on their agenda of scrapping the laws

The unions have agreed to hold the next round of talks with the Central government on Wednesday, but insist the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for repealing the three legislations