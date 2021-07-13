Tokyo Olympics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with Indian athletes heading for Tokyo Olympics. In the virtual session that went on for over an hour, Prime Minister Modi interacted with many athletes including shuttler PV Sindhu.

The PMO described the interaction as "informal and spontaneous". During the interactions, there came several moments when Prime Minster Modi joked and sought to know how one was preparing and coping up with the pressure. He did the same with PV Sindhu, who was also participating with her parents.

The Prime Minister enquired about Sindhu's practice in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

He also asked the importance of diet in her training. Then came the moment when he asked whether Sindhu had been banned from having ice cream before the games just like the 2016 Rio Olympics.

PM Modi jokingly asked Sindhu about her diet restrictions and recalled how her coach Pullela Gopichand had prevented her from having ice cream, and took away her phone during the Rio Olympics.

"There was a ban on eating ice creams on you during the 2016 Olympics, has another ban been imposed for Tokyo?" he asked. To this, Sindhu responded: "Sir, I have to be careful about my diet."

Then, PM Modi promised to have ice cream with Sindhu after she returned from Tokyo.

During the interaction, PM Modi also asked her parents for advice and tips they wanted to give to parents who wanted to make their children a sportsperson.

Among the athletes PM Modi interacted with were archers Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, sprinter Dutee Chand, boxer Ashish Kumar and Mary Kom, shooter Elavenil Valarivan, table tennis player Manika Batra, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, hockey player Manpreet Singh, and tennis player Saina Mirza.

While addressing these athletes, the Prime Minister regretted the fact that he could not host the athletes due to the pandemic. He remarked that the pandemic has changed their practice and even the year of the Olympics. He recalled his Mann Ki Baat address when he exhorted the citizens to cheer for their sportspersons in the Olympics.

PM Modi said that the whole country was behind them and the blessings of all the countrymen were with them. These wishes of 135 crore Indians are the blessings of the country for all of you before entering the field of sports," he said.





