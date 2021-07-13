2 min read.Updated: 13 Jul 2021, 10:17 PM ISTLivemint
During the interactions, there came several moments when Prime Minster Modi joked and sought to know how one was preparing and coping up with the pressure
Tokyo Olympics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with Indian athletes heading for Tokyo Olympics. In the virtual session that went on for over an hour, Prime Minister Modi interacted with many athletes including shuttler PV Sindhu.
The PMO described the interaction as "informal and spontaneous". During the interactions, there came several moments when Prime Minster Modi joked and sought to know how one was preparing and coping up with the pressure. He did the same with PV Sindhu, who was also participating with her parents.
Among the athletes PM Modi interacted with were archers Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, sprinter Dutee Chand, boxer Ashish Kumar and Mary Kom, shooter Elavenil Valarivan, table tennis player Manika Batra, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, hockey player Manpreet Singh, and tennis player Saina Mirza.
While addressing these athletes, the Prime Minister regretted the fact that he could not host the athletes due to the pandemic. He remarked that the pandemic has changed their practice and even the year of the Olympics. He recalled his Mann Ki Baat address when he exhorted the citizens to cheer for their sportspersons in the Olympics.
PM Modi said that the whole country was behind them and the blessings of all the countrymen were with them. These wishes of 135 crore Indians are the blessings of the country for all of you before entering the field of sports," he said.
