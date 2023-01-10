Ahead of Union Budget, PM Modi to hold meeting with economists, experts

Ahead of Union Budget, PM Modi to hold meeting with economists, experts1 min read . 03:17 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the state of the economy and measures to accelerate growth which is estimated to drop to 7 percent.
Ahead of the Union Budget 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with economists and sectoral experts at NITI Aayog on Friday, a senior government official said.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister will discuss the state of the economy and measures to accelerate growth which is estimated to drop to 7 percent, the official told PTI.
He further informed that the meeting will also be attended by several Union ministers.
The Indian economy is expected to grow at a slower rate of 7 per cent in the current fiscal ending March 2023, setting the stage for the country losing the fastest-growing major economy tag.
The 7 per cent expansion projected in the first official estimate released by the statistics ministry compares with 8.7 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2021-22, as per PTI reports.
The projections are much lower than government's earlier forecast of 8-8.5 per cent growth but above the Reserve Bank's projection of 6.8 per cent. If the forecast comes true, India's GDP growth will be lower than Saudi Arabia's expected 7.6 per cent expansion.
India's GDP growth in the July-September quarter at 6.3 per cent was lower than the 8.7 per cent growth rate of Saudi Arabia.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2023-24 Budget in Parliament on February 1, 2023.
The Union budget is likely to propose an industrial area development scheme focused on micro, small and medium enterprises with funds to not only expand and upgrade existing industrial areas with common infrastructure but also develop new industrial areas.
The focus on MSMEs comes against the backdrop of these businesses being hit by high inflation and input costs along with a slowdown in exports and prospects of a global recession.
(With PTI inputs)
