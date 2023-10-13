Principal Secretary to the PM reviews measures being undertaken to prevent air pollution in Delhi-NCR

To review the preparedness of the national capital to deal with air pollution in winters, centre held a high-level task force meeting on Friday.

In the meeting, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, reviewed the preparedness to deal with the issue of adverse air quality in the region in the winter season. During the meeting PK Mishra also discussed the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), its monitoring and measures to improve its enforcement.

He underlined the importance of strict implementation of GRAP to prevent air pollution in the city. The meeting focused on the preparedeness of key stakeholders in the city's air pollution. Officials discussed about the measures taken to reduce the impact of different sources of air pollution like industrial pollution, vehicular pollution, dust from construction and demolition (C&D) activities, dust from roads, burning of municipal solid waste (MSW), biomass and miscellaneous waste, agricultural stubble burning and dispersed sources.

City resorts to e-vehicled to control pollution The government is striving to replace old vehicles with e-vehicles in maximum departments and encouraging e-vehicle usages among people in Delhi.

The Chairman Commission for Air Quakity Management, MM Kutty, informed that there has been increase in e-vehicles and currently, 4,12,393 e-vehicles are registered in the NCR.

Moreoveor, industries in the NCR region are shifted to cleaner fuels and out of 240 industrial areas, as many as 211 have already been provided CNG connection. Similarly, out of 7,759 fuel-based industries, as many as 7,449 have shifted to PNG or approved fuels.

In regard to construction and demolition waste management, the CAQM informed that five C&D waste processing facilities with capacity of 5,150 tonnes per day (TPD) are operational and one more facility with 1,000 TPD capacity is in the pipeline in Delhi.

States like Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are also working to increase their C&D waste facility capacity.

