Ahmed Pasha Quadri, AIMIM General secretary, passes away; tributes pour in

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) General Secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri died on Tuesday after a long illness. A senior leader of the party, Quadri had been associated with the AIMIM for several decades. He was a close aide of the late Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, the father of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

He was elected from the Charminar Assembly constituency in 2004 and went on to retain the seat for three successive terms. In 2018, he was moved to contest from the Yakutpura constituency.

After completing his term in 2023, Pasha Quadri chose not to contest further elections due to health reasons, though he remained actively associated with the party in his role as General Secretary, Telangana Today reported.

He had been suffering from illness for the past few months and was hospitalised on more than one occasion for treatment. Details of the funeral are expected to be announced soon, the report further said.

Tributes have started pouring in from party leaders, colleagues and supporters. Mohammed Mubeen, MLA from the Bahadurpura Assembly constituency in Hyderabad, expressed his condolences and wrote: “Deeply saddened by the demise of AIMIM party General Secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri Sahab.

A devoted leader and a noble soul, his service and dedication will always be remembered.

May Allah (SWT) grant him Jannatul Firdaus.”

Congress leader Mohammed Faheem Qureshi wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri Sahab, former MLA and AIMIM General Secretary.

Also Read | AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi backs nationwide protest against Waqf Bill

My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

May Allah grant him Maghfirat and place him in Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen.”

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former minister T Harish Rao wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former MIM MLA Sri Ahmed Pasha Quadri garu. His long and dedicated service as a legislator will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters at this moment of grief. May his soul rest in peace.”