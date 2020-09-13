Ahmedabad adds 172 COVID-19 cases; tally 33,725; four die

AHMEDABAD : The COVID-19 tally in Ahmedabad district rose to 33,725 on Sunday with addition of 172 new cases, Gujarat health department said.

With four more patients succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 1,774, it said.

A total of 156 patients--135 from the city and 21 from rural areas--were discharged after treatment in the day, raising the count of recoveries in the district to 27,713, the department said in a release.

151 of the 172 new cases were reported from Ahmedabad city while rural areas added 21 patients.

All the four fatalities occurred in the city, it said.

The total number of cases in rural areas now stands at 2,062, while the count of recoveries reached 1,924, officials said.

In its health bulletin, the civic body said Ahmedabad has 3,716 active cases.

Meanwhile, 41 of the total 2,188 incoming passengers tested at the railway station here were found coronavirus positive, the municipal corporation said.

The total number of micro containment areas in the city now stands at 381.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

