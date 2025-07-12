Air India plane crash: Initial probe report out, shows fuel cutoff to both engines – 10 key takeaways

Air India Plane Crash: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released the preliminary report on its investigation into the Air India flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad, in which 260 people, including 241 onboard passengers, were killed on June 12.

The 15-page report reveals the dramatic cockpit voice recordings in which one of the slain pilots notices that the fuel had been cut off to both engines during the takeoff.

The co-pilot denies initiating the action, as per the recording revealed in the premilarly report released on Friday night – a month after the deadly accident.

The report examines the sequence of events and engine behaviour leading up to the incident involving a Boeing 787-8 aircraft and offers the first official insight into what transpired moments before the crash.

Operative Part “The aircraft achieved the maximum recorded airspeed of 180 Knots IAS at about 08:08:42 UTC, and immediately thereafter, the Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel cutoff switches transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another with a time gap of 01 sec. The Engine N1 and N2 began to decrease from their take-off values as the fuel supply to the engines was cut off,” the report says in its operative part.

Air India Plane Crash: The investigation team will, however, review additional evidence being sought from stakeholders, the AAIB said in its report.

The investigation team will, however, review additional evidence being sought from stakeholders, the AAIB said in its report.

On June 12, AI171 flight took off from Ahmedabad airport for London's Gatwick, but the aircraft - Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - crashed a few seconds after taking off, killing all but one passenger in one of the deadliest aircraft accidents in India's recent aviation history.

Here are the key takeaways from the 15-page report:

1- Both engines shut down mid-air within seconds after takeoff. Fuel cutoff switches moved from RUN to CUTOFF one after another in just one second. The fuel supply to the engines was cut off, reveals the report

2- The pilots tried to restart the engine. N1 or engine 1 was partially recovered, but engine 2 failed to recover despite repeated fuel reintroduction attempts before impact. The aircraft was airborne for only 32 seconds - crashed 0.9 NM from the runway into a hostel, the report said.

Also Read | Air India Crash Report to Offer Insight Into Fateful Seconds

3- Cockpit audio recording reveals one pilot asked, "Why did you cut off?" The other replied, "I didn't".

4- When the engines lost power, the Ram Air Turbine - a small propeller-like device - was deployed automatically to provide emergency hydraulic power. The CCTV footage obtained by AAIB showed RAT being deployed.

5-Engine and Aircraft Flight Recorder (EAFR) data confirmed that N2 values in both engines fell below the minimum idle speed before the crash.

6-Fuel tested clean, and there was no contamination from refuelling sources. Flap setting (5 degrees) and gear (DOWN) were normal for takeoff. No bird activity or weather issues - clear skies, good visibility, light winds.

The credentials of the pilots were clear 7-The AAIB report says the credentials of the pilots were clear and both were medically fit and rested, with adequate experience on the type.

8-No immediate sabotage evidence, but a known FAA advisory on a possible fuel switch flaw existed - inspections were not done by Air India. The aircraft was within weight and balance limits - no dangerous goods onboard.

9- At this stage, the AAIB has not issued any safety recommendations for Boeing 787-8 aircraft or GE GEnx-1B engine operators and manufacturers.

Cockpit audio recording reveals one pilot asked, 'Why did you cut off?' The other replied, 'I didn't.'