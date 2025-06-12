Air India Plane Crash Today Live Updates: Ahmedabad airport shut till further notice; PM Modi asks HM to go to Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Today Live Updates: An Air India flight AI171, with 242 passengers onboard, has crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday, confirmed by the State Police Control Room.
Later, the AI released a statement saying AI flight AI171, Ahmedabad to London (Gatwick) airport, had crashed into a residential area Ahembadad's Meghani Nagar post take off at 1:38 PM only 5 minutes after take off. Pilot in Command was Sumit Sabharwal and wad co-Pilot Clive Kunder. There were 232 passengers – adults 230 infants 2 on board. Also, 10+2 crew were there, which makes the total passenger amount to 242. Airport emergency team activated . Smoke is evident from long distance.
Following the incident, emergency services have been pushed in with fire brigade and ambulances reaching the crash spot. All the injured are being taken to the nearest hospital.
The Air India flight to London crashed during takeoff. The incident happened between 1 pm and 2 pm.
PM Narendra Modi has spoken to HM Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu following the plane crash. He has asked them to go to Ahmedabad and ensure all possible assistance is extended to those affected in the wake of the air mishap, reported ANI sources.
Among other details, Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel has reached Ahmedabad. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, state Home Minister and the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash. He also assured to provide Central government assistance.
As soon as the report of the crash of AI flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London, spread, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu took to X and said he is devastated to learn about the crash.
He also said that the Ministry is on highest alert. He wrote, "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action."
"Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families."
Gujarat's former CM Vijay Rupani feared among passengers on flight that crashed in the afternoon near Ahmedabad airport. Though the conformation is still awaited.
