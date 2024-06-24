Ahmedabad, Kalaburagi and Begumpet airports receive bomb threat emails, nothing suspicious found

The Ahmedabad airport, Begumpet airport in Hyderabad and Kalaburagi airport in Karnataka on Monday received bomb threats via email.

However, all the threats turned out to be hoaxes

In a second such incident since May 12, the Ahmedabad airport received a bomb threat via an email.

The threat mail prompted security personnel to launch a search operation.

However, after through search of the premises, officials did not find anything suspicious.

Officials said that the threat turned out to be a hoax, reported PTI.

SG Khambhala, inspector of airport police, said that nothing suspicious was found after the premises of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport was searched for more than two hours by local police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

The search operation involving teams from local police, the CISF and a bomb disposal squad (BDS) went on for two-and-a-half hours, PTI quoted Khambhala as saying.

On May 12, a similar threat mail was received by Ahmedabad airport authorities. However, even then, nothing suspicious was found.

On June 18, the Vadodara airport in Gujarat received a threat email.

Over the last few months, several institutions, schools and airports in the country have received a bomb threat via an email which later turned out to be a hoax.

Begumpet airport gets bomb threat email The Begumpet airport in Hyderabad also received a bomb threat by e-mail on Monday, prompting authorities to conduct anti-sabotage checks for hours following which it was found to be a hoax.

The chief security officer received the email claiming that pipe bombs were placed in several airports across the country, especially in bathrooms, reported PTI quoting police.

Bomb threat to Kalaburagi airport The Kalaburagi airport also received a bomb threat via email on Monday which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search operation, police said. Bomb disposal and dog squads were immediately pressed into action on the airport premises, they said.