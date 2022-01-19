Ahmedabad airport will be partially closed for at least nine hours till May 31 due to runway re-carpeting work from January 17 to May 31, 2022, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport said in a statement today.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has started scheduled runway re-carpeting work from January 17 to May 31, 2022. Except on public holidays and Sundays, this work will be carried out from 9 am to 6 pm," said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The re-carpeting work includes runway overlaying, runway strip grading and slope assessment, runway end safety area (RESA) grading and slope assessment, along with storm-water drain construction and reinstallation of signages in the manoeuvring area.

"Runway maintenance closures are mandatory procedures in line with international safety standards to ensure aircraft safety and increase the runway life. Under the guidance of the safety regulator, all relevant stakeholders have been consulted and given ample notice to revise schedules to minimise passenger inconvenience during the period," the statement said.

With ANI inputs

