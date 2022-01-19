Ahmedabad airport to be closed for 9 hours till May 31. Details here

Ahmedabad airport to be closed for 9 hours till May 31. Details here1 min read . 06:56 PM IST
Except on public holidays and Sundays, the re-carpeting work at the airport will be carried out from 9 am to 6 pm
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Except on public holidays and Sundays, the re-carpeting work at the airport will be carried out from 9 am to 6 pm
Ahmedabad airport will be partially closed for at least nine hours till May 31 due to runway re-carpeting work from January 17 to May 31, 2022, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport said in a statement today.
Ahmedabad airport will be partially closed for at least nine hours till May 31 due to runway re-carpeting work from January 17 to May 31, 2022, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport said in a statement today.
"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has started scheduled runway re-carpeting work from January 17 to May 31, 2022. Except on public holidays and Sundays, this work will be carried out from 9 am to 6 pm," said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.
"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has started scheduled runway re-carpeting work from January 17 to May 31, 2022. Except on public holidays and Sundays, this work will be carried out from 9 am to 6 pm," said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.
Also read: 5G issue: Airlines rush to cancel or change flights heading to US
Also read: 5G issue: Airlines rush to cancel or change flights heading to US
The re-carpeting work includes runway overlaying, runway strip grading and slope assessment, runway end safety area (RESA) grading and slope assessment, along with storm-water drain construction and reinstallation of signages in the manoeuvring area.
The re-carpeting work includes runway overlaying, runway strip grading and slope assessment, runway end safety area (RESA) grading and slope assessment, along with storm-water drain construction and reinstallation of signages in the manoeuvring area.
"Runway maintenance closures are mandatory procedures in line with international safety standards to ensure aircraft safety and increase the runway life. Under the guidance of the safety regulator, all relevant stakeholders have been consulted and given ample notice to revise schedules to minimise passenger inconvenience during the period," the statement said.
"Runway maintenance closures are mandatory procedures in line with international safety standards to ensure aircraft safety and increase the runway life. Under the guidance of the safety regulator, all relevant stakeholders have been consulted and given ample notice to revise schedules to minimise passenger inconvenience during the period," the statement said.
With ANI inputs
With ANI inputs
Also read: Mid-air scare: 2 IndiGo flights avert collision over Bengaluru airport. 10 points
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!