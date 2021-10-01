NEW DELHI : Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, which is one of the country's busiest non-metro airports, will be partially shut down during January-May due to major maintenance work.

According to a NOTAM (notice to airmen) issued on Thursday, the airport will be shut for nine hours daily, between 3.30 am and 12.30 pm, except for Sundays and national holidays, from 3 January and 31 May.

NOTAMs are distributed through telecommunication containing information concerning the establishment, condition or change in any aeronautical facility, service, procedure or hazard. The information is essential for personnel handling flight operations and is issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). A copy of the NOTAM was reviewed by Mint.

The maintenance and rehabilitation work at the airport that connects several domestic and international destinations will prevent its only runway from being available for landing and takeoff during the shutdown period, the NOTAM added.

The partial shutdown of the airport comes at a time when the domestic air passenger traffic is seeing a recovery following a steep fall during the second wave of covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, fares to and from Ahmedabad could see a steep rise during the partial shutdown period between January and May 2022, a senior airline official said requesting anonymity.

"Airfares depend on market dynamics. In this case, if demand increases despite supply side constraints, fares may rise," the official added.

When contacted, spokespersons of airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet, Vistara, AirAsia India, GoFirst and Air India didn't offer comments.

A spokesperson of Adani Group, which operated the Ahmedabad airport, didn't respond to an email.

Mint had on 16 September reported that Adani Group has asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to shorten the time frame for partial shutting of operations at the Ahmedabad airport, which was initially scheduled to take place between November 2021 and May 2022.

The Adani Group had reached out to the DGCA in September to delay the partial shutdown of the airport in view of an expected revival in passenger traffic during this year’s festive season.

It had then said that the rehabilitation work will focus on runway overlaying, runway strip grading and slope assessment, runway end safety area (RESA) grading and slope assessment, along with stormwater drain construction and reinstallation of signages on maneuvering area.

