Gujarat battered by heavy rains; Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and other districts on IMD's red alert amid flash flood risk

Gujarat continues to be on India Meteorological Department's (IMD) red alert, a day after heavy rains battered the state, resulting in waterlogging in several areas and disrupting daily life. In the wake of deep depression over southwest Madhya Pradesh, extremely heavy rainfall is likely today.

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Wet spells are likely to continue till 6 August, but intense showers will pound the city till tomorrow, IMD said. Accompanying the rain forecast are thunderstorm and lightning warning. Fishermen have been advised to stay ashore, away from Gujarat coasts and adjoining Sea area till August.

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Deep depression advances westwards Indicating that a deep depression persisted over southwest Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, the weather agency in its latest update suggested that it moved nearly “west-northwestwards with a speed of 23 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 31st July 2026, over southwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining East #Rajasthan & #Gujarat Region near latitude 23.0°N and longitude 75.2°E, 70 km west-northwest of Indore (Madhya Pradesh), 210 km east-northeast of Baroda (Gujarat), 220 km southeast of Udaipur (Rajasthan), 250 km south-southwest of Kota (Rajasthan) and 260 km east of Ahmedabad (Gujarat).”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What areas in Gujarat are under a red alert for heavy rains? ⌵ Areas such as Ahmedabad, Anand, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Botad are under a red alert for heavy rains. 2 Why has the IMD issued flash flood warnings in Gujarat? ⌵ The IMD issued flash flood warnings due to extremely heavy rainfall forecasting and the risk of waterlogging in several districts across Gujarat. 3 How long is the heavy rainfall expected to last in Gujarat? ⌵ The heavy rainfall is expected to continue until 6 August, with intense showers predicted to continue until the following day. 4 Should fishermen avoid going to sea due to the weather conditions in Gujarat? ⌵ Yes, fishermen are advised to stay ashore and avoid the Gujarat coasts due to the forecast of heavy rains and accompanying thunderstorms. 5 What precautions should farmers take during heavy rains in Gujarat? ⌵ Farmers should ensure proper drainage in their fields and provide strong bamboo staking to crops to mitigate damage from the heavy rains.

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Atmospheric conditions indicate that the depression is very likely to move “west-northwestwards across west Madhya Pradesh and adjoining East Rajasthan & Gujarat Region and weaken into a well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours.”

Gujarat districts on red alert today Ahmedabad, Anand, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Botad

Gujarat districts on orange alert today Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Bharuch, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Morbi and Kutch

Gujarat districts on yellow alert today Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Surat, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Amreli, Devbhumi Dwarka, Gir Somnath and Diu

IMD issues flash flood warning Multiple districts are at flash flood risk today, including Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman, Ahmadabad, Anand, Aravalli, Banaskantha, Bharuch, Chhota Udepur, Dahod, Dangs, Gandhinagar, Khera, Mahesana, Mahisagar, Narmada, Navsari, Panchmahal, Patan, Sabar Kantha, Surat, Tapi, Vadodara, Valsad, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Morbi and Kachchh.

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Furthermore, farmers have been asked to maintain proper drainage to drain out excess rainwater from the field of rice, cotton, pearl millet, soybean, Pigeon pea, green gram, black gram, maize, groundnut and vegetable fields to prevent prolonged waterlogging. The agromet advisory also asks farmers to provide strong bamboo staking to tall crops such as banana, papaya, sugarcane. The weather office also warned against breaking of tree branches, uprooting of trees, damage to vulnerable structures, plantation, horticulture and standing crops.

Starting from today, Gujarat Police will route all traffic-related complaints and representations through the 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), according to DGP. In case of emergencies such as waterlogging, traffic congestion, fallen trees, or other rain-related incidents, residents can call the single helpline number 112 for immediate assistance.

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Purna River is overflowing due to which the Gaddiya Bridge connecting Kalibel and Mahal villages has been completely submerged and closed for traffic movement, IANS reported. Additionally, waterlogging was reported in Bharuch's Kasak Navinagri area and across several areas of Surat including Pandesara Panchmukhi Temple.

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.