Ahmedabad: Bomb threat letter found on international flight; probe underway

A bomb threat letter was found on an international flight in Ahmedabad on Monday, PTI reported, citing police.

Further search operations are underway, Police added.

The letter has prompted search operations in the aircraft.

Nothing suspicious has been found on the Jeddah-Ahmedabad flight that landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Also Read | Govt mulls banning hoax bomb threat culprits from flights

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), local police, and security agencies started search operations in the aircraft after the threat letter was found under a seat, the report said, citing Sharad Singhal, joint commissioner of police, crime branch.

Advertisement

“A flight carrying passengers from Jeddah landed at the Ahmedabad airport in the morning. After all the passengers alighted, the cleaning staff found a note with a threat to blow up the flight. Local police, along with security agencies, have started the investigation,” Sharad Singhal told PTI.

Additionally, forensic experts were called to match the fingerprints and handwriting of passengers to determine whether any of them were behind the act.

"We will check the fingerprints and handwriting of each passenger. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found," he added.

Advertisement

On February 4, the government informed that nearly 13 people were arrested over hoax bomb threats to airlines.

In 2024, nearly 728 hoax bomb threats were received by airlines, 714 of which were for domestic airlines, Murlidhar Mohol, the Ministry of Civil Aviation told the Rajya Sabha.

IndiGo received the highest number of bomb threats at 216, followed by Air India (179), Vistara (153), Akasa Air (72), SpiceJet (35), Alliance Air (26), Air India Express (19), and Star Air (14).

Advertisement

Among the foreign carriers, Emirates and Air Arabia received five and three such threats, respectively, last year, while one threat each was received by Aeroflot, Air Canada, Cathay Pacific, Etihad, Nok Air, and Thai Lion Air.

“Total 13 persons have been arrested in 2024 in connection with hoax bomb threats,” Minister Mohol said in a written reply.

"In order to deal with hoax bomb threats, BCAS has issued advisories to all the civil aviation stakeholders in the country to ensure streamlined security measures and to prevent any unlawful interference with civil aviation," the minister added.