Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project accident: Gantry collapses on rail line, 51 trains affected | Check latest details

Accident at Bullet Train project site: A construction accident at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project site near Ahmedabad caused disruption to rail services, leading to the cancellation and diversion of numerous trains. According to reports, 25 trains have been fully cancelled, while several others affected, taking the number to 51.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday night, has prompted an investigation and significant efforts to restore normal rail operations. While no casualties have been reported, the disruption has impacted thousands of passengers.

NHSRCL MD Vivek Gupta confirmed the traffic has resumed, the haled down trains are reaching Ahmedabad.

"In the bullet train project, an incident happened near Ahmedabad where a launching beam slept and come down. Soon, all the officials reached, cranes are working to clear it. Many areas were cleared, 2-3 pieces are yet to be cleared... We need to do it carefully, fortunately the traffic has resumed, the haled down trains are reaching Ahmedabad." Gupta said.

Launching Gantry Slip Disrupts Key Rail Line The incident took place around 11 pm on March 23, in the Vatva area, close to Ahmedabad. A segmental launching gantry, a crucial piece of equipment used in the construction of viaducts for the bullet train project, accidentally slipped from its position during retraction. This caused it to encroach upon the adjacent railway line, effectively halting traffic on the down line between Vatva and Ahmedabad stations.

The NHSRCL has confirmed that the incident occurred as the gantry was being moved after the successful launching of a concrete girder. The precise cause of the slippage is yet to be determined, and a thorough investigation is underway.

Impact on Train Services The disruption has had a cascading effect on rail services in the region. As of Monday morning, a total of 25 trains have been fully cancelled, leaving passengers stranded and forcing many to alter their travel plans.

A further 15 trains have been partially cancelled, meaning they will terminate or originate at stations other than their scheduled destinations.

In addition, five trains have been rescheduled, and six have been diverted onto alternative routes, adding to journey times and potential delays.

Among the trains affected are key regional and long-distance services, including the Vatva-Borivali Express, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Express, the Ahmedabad-Valsad Gujarat Queen, and the Jamnagar-Vadodara Intercity. Passengers are urged to check the status of their trains and make alternative arrangements where necessary.

The railway authorities have established a dedicated helpline to provide information and assistance to those affected.

Restoration Efforts and Investigation Efforts to clear the affected railway line and restore normal services are ongoing. Heavy-duty road cranes have been deployed to carefully remove the gantry from the track and ensure the safety of the surrounding infrastructure. NHSRCL officials, along with local police and fire services, are at the scene overseeing the operation.

While the immediate priority is to restore rail services, a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the accident has been promised. This will involve examining the gantry's operating procedures, safety protocols, and the condition of the equipment itself. The NHSRCL has stressed that there has been no damage to the erected structure.