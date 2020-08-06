Home >News >India >Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital fire leaves 8 patients dead
Picture for representation. (AFP)
Picture for representation. (AFP)

Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital fire leaves 8 patients dead

1 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2020, 08:14 AM IST PTI

  • Fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad during the early hours, the official said
  • The cause of the fire is not known yet

Ahmedabad: Eight patients in the ICU ward of a private COVID-19 designated hospital died after fire broke out there on Thursday, a fire official said.

Fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad during the early hours of Thursday, the official said.

Around 40 other COVID-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city, he said.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout