Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital fire leaves 8 patients dead
- Fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad during the early hours, the official said
- The cause of the fire is not known yet
Ahmedabad: Eight patients in the ICU ward of a private COVID-19 designated hospital died after fire broke out there on Thursday, a fire official said.
Fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad during the early hours of Thursday, the official said.
Around 40 other COVID-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city, he said.
The cause of the fire is not known yet, he said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
