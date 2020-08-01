Ahmedabad covid-19 measures suggested for a case study by WHO

Measures taken in Ahmedabad to overcome covid-19 have been suggested as a case study for other states and other countries by World Health Organisation (WHO) according to the Gujarat government.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has appreciated the COVID-19 management in Ahmedabad, it said.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has appreciated the COVID-19 management in Ahmedabad, it said.

WHO has suggested taking up initiatives in Ahmedabad like 'Dhanvantari Rath', 104 fever helpline, Sanjivani Van; and active participation of private hospitals in control and treatment as a case study for other cities in India and abroad, Gujarat govt said on Saturday.

As on 31 July, Ahmedabad's tally was 26,517 after 176 new cases were reported in the previous 24 hours. A total of 1,597 people have lost their lives to the virus after four more deaths were reported in the state capital.

Meanwhile, Gujarat has also steadily ramped up testing for COVID-19 diagnosis from 64,007 in April to 3,91,114 in July, which the government said is thrice the rate suggested by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The patient recovery rate in Gujarat has improved to 73.09%, "which is much higher than other states", while the COVID-19 mortality rate has declined to 3.97%, an official release said.

With inputs from PTI