Ahmedabad Crime Branch busts Syrian gang who extorted money from mosques by posing as Gaza victims

The crime branch of Ahmedabad police has busted a Syrian gang which collected money from mosques by posing as victims of the Gaza conflict, reported India Today on Saturday.

The Crime Branch have also arrested one member of the gang, identified as Ali Meghat Al-Azhar, who was in India on a tourist visa, added the report.

The officials stated that Al-Azhar and his associates raised funds from mosques in Gujarat and claimed it was for the welfare of Gaza war victims. On being questioned, Al-Azhar admitted that the money was actually being used to “fund their lavish lifestyle,” the report added quoting the police.

Meanwhile, three of Al-Azhar’s accomplices are currently on the run.

Police even stated that all the suspects have entered India on tourist visas as well, which is in violation of visa rules.

Describing the gang’s activities as a matter of “serious concern” for the country’s internal security, the crime branch said, "Such activities can pose a threat to the country’s internal security."

The police added that both state and central agencies are now investigating the motive behind the fund collection and the possible use of the money.

Meanwhile, officials have initiated proceedings to blacklist and deport the arrested accused, reported India Today.

Similar incident: The education authorities in Gujarat on Saturday have issued a notice to an Ahmedabad-based school for "serious negligence" on its part over the murder of a Class 10 student by a fellow pupil, reported PTI.

The authorities alleged that the school did not take steps to ensure timely medical help to the victim and asked why No Objection Certificate (NOC) given to it by the Gujarat government for ICSE board affiliation should not be revoked.

Earlier on August 19, a stabbing incident took place near the main gate of the Seventh Day Adventist School located in Khokhra area of the city. The victim, who was injured in the incident, died during treatment later that night.

Following the incident, the crime branch booked the school principal for showing a "callous approach", District Education Officer Rohit Chaudhary on Saturday issued a notice and sought a clarification from the school management over the entire issue.