A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the early hours of Wednesday in the Vatva area of Ahmedabad (ANI)

Ahmedabad factory fire: 20 fire tenders douse flames, no casualties reported

1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2020, 07:18 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Ahmedabad Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt said, fire broke out at around 1 am and it has been brought under control.

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the early hours of Wednesday in the Vatva area of Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt said, fire broke out at around 1 am and it has been brought under control. However, no casualties reported so far.

More than 20 fire tenders were stationed at the spot to douse the flames.

In a similar incident on Sunday, as many as 20 shops were gutted in fire at a shopping complex in Ahmedabad's Bapunagar area. Fire officials informed that the blaze in the three-storey complex started from a tea cart on the first floor.

Meanwhile in Mumbai's Lalbaug area, 16 people were injured after a fire broke out in a ground-plus-four floor residential building on Sunday morning.

The blaze erupted around 7.20 am on the second floor of Sarabhai building in Ganesh Galli locality.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

