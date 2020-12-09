Ahmedabad factory fire: 20 fire tenders douse flames, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the early hours of Wednesday in the Vatva area of Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt said, fire broke out at around 1 am and it has been brought under control. However, no casualties reported so far.

More than 20 fire tenders were stationed at the spot to douse the flames.

In a similar incident on Sunday, as many as 20 shops were gutted in fire at a shopping complex in Ahmedabad's Bapunagar area. Fire officials informed that the blaze in the three-storey complex started from a tea cart on the first floor.

Meanwhile in Mumbai's Lalbaug area, 16 people were injured after a fire broke out in a ground-plus-four floor residential building on Sunday morning.

The blaze erupted around 7.20 am on the second floor of Sarabhai building in Ganesh Galli locality.

