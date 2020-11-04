Home >News >India >Ahmedabad fire: 6 killed as godown collapses after explosion in Gujarat
Soon after the fire broke out, fire personnel pulled out 12 people from the rubble and shifted them to a hospital - Representative image. (Reuters)
Soon after the fire broke out, fire personnel pulled out 12 people from the rubble and shifted them to a hospital - Representative image. (Reuters)

Ahmedabad fire: 6 killed as godown collapses after explosion in Gujarat

1 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2020, 04:11 PM IST Staff Writer

The building housing the godown located on Pirana-Piplaj Road collapsed due to the explosion after a fire

Six people were killed and eight others were injured on Wednesday after a fire broke at the textile godown on Piplaj Road in Gujarat.

Soon after the fire broke out, fire personnel pulled out 12 people from the rubble and shifted them to LG Hospital, fire officer Jayesh Khadia told news agency PTI.

He said the building housing the godown located on Pirana-Piplaj Road collapsed due to the explosion after a fire.

Of the 12 injured persons, four were declared as brought dead while the eight others are under treatment, said the hospital in a statement.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout