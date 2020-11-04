Subscribe
Home >News >India >Ahmedabad fire: 6 killed as godown collapses after explosion in Gujarat
Soon after the fire broke out, fire personnel pulled out 12 people from the rubble and shifted them to a hospital - Representative image.

Ahmedabad fire: 6 killed as godown collapses after explosion in Gujarat

1 min read . 04:11 PM IST Staff Writer

The building housing the godown located on Pirana-Piplaj Road collapsed due to the explosion after a fire

Six people were killed and eight others were injured on Wednesday after a fire broke at the textile godown on Piplaj Road in Gujarat.

Soon after the fire broke out, fire personnel pulled out 12 people from the rubble and shifted them to LG Hospital, fire officer Jayesh Khadia told news agency PTI.

He said the building housing the godown located on Pirana-Piplaj Road collapsed due to the explosion after a fire.

Of the 12 injured persons, four were declared as brought dead while the eight others are under treatment, said the hospital in a statement.

With agency inputs

