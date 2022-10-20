Ahmedabad metro Phase-II agreement signed

India and France have traditionally had close and friendly relations. In 1998, the two countries entered into a Strategic Partnership which is emblematic of their convergence of views on a range of international issues apart from a close and growing bilateral relationship.
Backed by the French Development Agency's financing of over ₹1,700 crores, the Ahmedabad metro Phase II agreement was signed here on Wednesday. French envoy provided this information on Twitter.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Backed by the French Development Agency's financing of over ₹1,700 crores, the Ahmedabad metro Phase II agreement was signed here on Wednesday. French envoy provided this information on Twitter.
Taking to Twitter, the French envoy said that Phase II, which is a crucial clean mobility project, will expand the metro towards Gandhinagar.
Taking to Twitter, the French envoy said that Phase II, which is a crucial clean mobility project, will expand the metro towards Gandhinagar.
"Proud to witness the signing of #Ahmedabad metro Phase-II agreement! Backed by the French Development Agency's financing of over ₹1700 crores. Phase II will expand the metro towards #Gandhinagar. A crucial clean mobility project for fast-growing Gujarat," he tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Proud to witness the signing of #Ahmedabad metro Phase-II agreement! Backed by the French Development Agency's financing of over ₹1700 crores. Phase II will expand the metro towards #Gandhinagar. A crucial clean mobility project for fast-growing Gujarat," he tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier on October 12, the French envoy discussed maritime challenges with Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta in Visakhapatnam.
Earlier on October 12, the French envoy discussed maritime challenges with Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta in Visakhapatnam.
"His Excellency Mr. Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France, on his maiden visit to Visakhapatnam, interacted with Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command today," tweeted the Indian Navy.
"His Excellency Mr. Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France, on his maiden visit to Visakhapatnam, interacted with Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command today," tweeted the Indian Navy.
Both held deliberations over various issues, including maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean Region and issues of common interest and cooperation between the two navies, as per ANI reports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Both held deliberations over various issues, including maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean Region and issues of common interest and cooperation between the two navies, as per ANI reports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
They also expressed satisfaction towards the current state of bilateral relations, increasing complexity of " VARUNA " naval exercises and progress in several other fields of cooperation, said the Indian Navy.
They also expressed satisfaction towards the current state of bilateral relations, increasing complexity of " VARUNA " naval exercises and progress in several other fields of cooperation, said the Indian Navy.
The 20th edition of the Indian and French Navy bilateral exercise 'VARUNA-2022' was conducted in the Arabian Sea in March this year.
India and France have traditionally had close and friendly relations. In 1998, the two countries entered into a Strategic Partnership which is emblematic of their convergence of views on a range of international issues apart from a close and growing bilateral relationship, according to the news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India and France have traditionally had close and friendly relations. In 1998, the two countries entered into a Strategic Partnership which is emblematic of their convergence of views on a range of international issues apart from a close and growing bilateral relationship, according to the news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The two countries have a burgeoning economic relationship. French businesses and industry have forged linkages with the Indian economy and contribute significantly to India's goal of becoming an Atmanirbhar Bharat.
The two countries have a burgeoning economic relationship. French businesses and industry have forged linkages with the Indian economy and contribute significantly to India's goal of becoming an Atmanirbhar Bharat.