Ahmedabad Metro starts sanitisation ahead of resumption of services

Ahmedabad Metro starts sanitisation ahead of resumption of services1 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2020, 07:18 AM IST
AHMEDABAD : Metro authorities undertook sanitization work in Ahmedabad ahead of the resumption of its services from September 7 as part of Unlock 4.
Workers carried out the sanitization work at the stations and also inside the trains.
A few days back, the Home Ministry has issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones.
Under Unlock-4, the Metro rail has been allowed to operate from September 7 in a graded manner.
