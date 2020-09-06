Ahmedabad Metro starts sanitisation ahead of resumption of services

AHMEDABAD : Metro authorities undertook sanitization work in Ahmedabad ahead of the resumption of its services from September 7 as part of Unlock 4.

Workers carried out the sanitization work at the stations and also inside the trains.

A few days back, the Home Ministry has issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones.

Under Unlock-4, the Metro rail has been allowed to operate from September 7 in a graded manner.

