Home >News >India >Ahmedabad Metro starts sanitisation ahead of resumption of services
Sanitization work was undertaken by Ahmedabad metro authorities ahead of the resumption of its services from September 7.

Ahmedabad Metro starts sanitisation ahead of resumption of services

1 min read . 07:18 AM IST ANI

  • Workers carried out the sanitization work at the stations and also inside the trains
  • Under Unlock-4, the Metro rail has been allowed to operate from September 7 in a graded manner

AHMEDABAD : Metro authorities undertook sanitization work in Ahmedabad ahead of the resumption of its services from September 7 as part of Unlock 4.

Workers carried out the sanitization work at the stations and also inside the trains.

A few days back, the Home Ministry has issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones.

Under Unlock-4, the Metro rail has been allowed to operate from September 7 in a graded manner.

