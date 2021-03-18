Subscribe
Home >News >India >Gujarat: Malls, cinema halls to be shut on weekends in Ahmedabad amid Covid surge

Gujarat: Malls, cinema halls to be shut on weekends in Ahmedabad amid Covid surge

Ahmedabad: A general view of a deserted road after authorities imposed a night curfew in the city from today, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 17, 2021
1 min read . 09:23 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The administration has informed that a night curfew to remain in force from 9 pm to 6 am in the city from tomorrow.
  • Malls and cinema halls to remain close on Saturday and Sunday.

Amidst rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Ahmedabad, the administration has informed that a night curfew to remain in force from 9 pm to 6 am in the city from tomorrow.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Gujarat government had decided to implement a night curfew in "four metros" Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot to contain the surge in Covid-19 cases.

"The four cities will be observing night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am starting March 17. This will continue till March 31," a statement issued by the state government read.

Meanwhile, all gardens and parks in the city including Kankaria Lake and Zoo will be closed from Thursday till further orders.

According to a notice by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, all gardens and parks in Ahmedabad will be closed from today till further orders due to increasing cases of Covid-19.

Buses operating under Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System have also been suspended from Thursday.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference yesterday with chief ministers of several states on the issue of coronavirus surge in the country, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has formed a committee to review the pandemic situation in Gujarat. The number of daily testing and vaccination in the state will also be increased, the chief minister said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 5,310 active cases in Gujarat whereas 27,143,3 people have recovered from the disease till now.

(With inputs from agencies)

