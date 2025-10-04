Ahmedabad on rainfall alert as Cyclone Shakti approaches; IMD issues warning till…

The India Meteorological Department has predicted rain along with thunderstorms for Gujarat's Ahmedabad until 7 October. The warning comes as Cyclone Shakhti is currently located west of Dwarka and Porbandar and is expected to move away from India into the northwest Arabian Sea - but not before causing very rough seas and squally conditions along the Gujarat–north Maharashtra coast.

What’s the Ahmedabad weather outlook this week? Ahmedabad is set for a mix of thunderstorms, rain, and partly cloudy skies. Early in the week, expect thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall. Daytime temperatures will hover around 34–35°C, while nights will remain steady at about 25°C. Humidity will stay high (55–65%), making it feel warm and muggy.

As the week progresses, mostly cloudy skies are expected, with occasional rain, thunderstorms, or even dust storms. By the end of the week, afternoons and evenings may see partly cloudy skies. No severe weather warnings have been issued, but residents should remain prepared for brief spells of rain and thunderstorms early in the week. Overall, temperatures will remain moderate with warm days and pleasant nights.

Who is most at risk from the weather? Marine interests take top priority. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the northeast and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea, or along/off the Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts from 3–6 October.

What are the wind and sea warnings? Winds: Squalls of 45–55 km/h, gusting up to 65 km/h along the Gujarat–north Maharashtra coast; rising to 100–110 km/h, gusting up to 125 km/h over the northwest Arabian Sea.

Sea conditions: Very rough to high seas offshore; rough to very rough near the Gujarat–north Maharashtra coast.

Ports and shipping: Offshore rigs, small craft, and ports should secure equipment and follow harbour signals.

Could inland areas be affected? Yes. Rain bands and squally winds may cause localised flooding, tree falls, and transit disruptions in coastal Gujarat districts.

Cyclones over the north Indian Ocean are named sequentially by the IMD from a list contributed by 13 countries. The name Shakhti (with an ‘h’) was proposed by Sri Lanka and will only be used once the system reaches cyclonic storm strength (34 knots/62 km/h).

